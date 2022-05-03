Netflix’s ‘Ultimatum’ Was Staged – According To These Two
Reality TV is not REAL reality because there are writers, producers and even wardrobe but so many are addicted to watching it. Netflix came out with a new dating show called ‘Ultimatum’ where couples, who have been together over a year, give the other person an ultimatum to get married or break up. According to two contestants, the entire premise of the show was staged, and they did not even know what it was about until filming started. What do you think?