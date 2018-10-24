Never going on an escalator again…

How many escalators have you been on? Probably hundreds, and each time it’s a nice and pleasant ride up to the next floor making awkward eye contact with the person escalating by you. Well, watch this video and that awkward eye contact will never happen again because this will make you never want to ride an escalator again! I guess you could say this situation escalated quickly…
-Willy J
BREAKING: Escalator out of control at metro station in Rome, causing multiple injuries pic.twitter.com/fRvt6Crs5l
— BNO News (@BNONews) October 23, 2018