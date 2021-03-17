New App Lets You Bet on ‘Fortnite’ and ‘Call of Duty’ – Would You do it?
Poker Chips falling with dramatic lighting
If you’re a hard-core gamer or a gambling person you’re going to love this new app.
It’s “invite only” and will allow people to gamble money on matches of Call of Duty and Fortnite.
The app is called 1v1Me and according to the founders of the account, the COVID quarantine caused them to come up with the app.
To use the app a player has to link their bank account and agree on the wager with the other person.
The money then goes into escrow and the players play the wager on Twitch to make sure things are on the up and up.
You must be 18 to use the app and so far almost 12,000 people are waiting to place their bets.