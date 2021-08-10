NEW Beyoncé -“The Music Is Coming!”
Beyoncé, after being in the studio for a year and a half, says new music is on the way!
Beyoncé did an interview for her cover of the September issue of Harpers Bazaar, and discussed her process for creation: “Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare.”
In regards to the current state of affairs, Bey said, “I feel a renaissance emerging and I want to be a part of nurturing that escape in any way possible.”
She hopes her music will serve as an escape in a time when the world needs healing. From us at KFRX, thx Bey <3