New Christmas Movie In Hot Water
December 14, 2023 10:47AM CST
Source: YouTube
The newest Christmas movie from Hallmark, “Holiday Roads”, is in hot water over the storyline. There was a group of people stuck in an Orlando airport and they decided to road trip to Tennesse. Their Tik Toks went mega viral, and they were even in talks with movie companies to make their story, then this happened. Do you think it is their story?
ORIGINAL STORY VIA TIK TOK
@alanahstory21 @Hallmark @Hallmark Channel @Hallmark Movies & Mysteries AYE HOMIE RUN US OUR MONEY #roadtrip #strangers #airport #travel #van #ripoff #movie ♬ original sound – Alanah
More about: