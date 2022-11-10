New Christmas Song For Kids
November 10, 2022 6:40AM CST
Getty Images
Are your kids already on Santa’s NAUGHTY list? The Leo (@theleo) came up with the perfect song to tell them what will be waiting for them under the Christmas tree if they keep it up. Download and feel free to use it EVERY day if you need to.
@theleo Naughty List Remix #christmas #alliwantforchristmas #naughtylistremix #christmasseason #presents #gifts #naughty #parentsanthem #Christmasanthem #mariahcarey #mariahcareyremix #theleo ♬ Naughty List Remix – TheLeo
