106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

New Christmas Song For Kids

November 10, 2022 6:40AM CST
Share
New Christmas Song For Kids
Getty Images

Are your kids already on Santa’s NAUGHTY list? The Leo (@theleo) came up with the perfect song to tell them what will be waiting for them under the Christmas tree if they keep it up.  Download and feel free to use it EVERY day if you need to.

@theleo Naughty List Remix #christmas #alliwantforchristmas #naughtylistremix #christmasseason #presents #gifts #naughty #parentsanthem #Christmasanthem #mariahcarey #mariahcareyremix #theleo #comedy #coverking #fun #funny #tiktok #goodvibes #fyp #fypシ #fy #fu #fup #fyou #foyou #f #for #foryou #foru #foryoupage #4 #4u #4you #4youpage #viral ♬ Naughty List Remix – TheLeo

More about:
Christmas
holidays
Naughty
Nice
Presents
Santa
Tik Tok
tree
viral

Contests