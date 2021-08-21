NEW Demi Lovato Video — Melon Cake [WATCH]
Demi Lovato fans now have some new visuals to enjoy as the singer just released the video for Melon Cake, and they did it yesterday, on their birthday August 20th!
Demi announced the video saying, “No more melon cakes on birthdays. 29, I’m here today, and I’m happy you are too. MY VIDEO FOR #MELON CAKE IS OUT NOW.”
Demi has said in the past that when they were battling an eating disorder, they got melon cake instead of normal cake for every birthday.
Check the video, which debuted on Facebook, above!