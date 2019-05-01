New Food Roundup

Credit: Walmart

There’s so much unhealthy, delicious, processed food coming out that I’m afraid Americans might start getting chubby.  Check all this out . . .

1.  Nickelodeon Slime ICE CREAM and popsicles are now available at Walmart.  What does slime taste like?  Apparently like lemon-lime.  (The Takeout)

Image result for nickelodeon slime ice cream
Photo Courtesy of People.com

2.  Hostess is coming out with “dessert kits” where you can put together your own parfaits using TWINKIE PUDDING.  They also have Ding Dong pudding kits.  There’s no word when these will go nationwide.  (Delish)

Image result for hostess twinkie pudding
Photo Courtesy of TheImpulsiveBuy.com

3.  Starbucks just added a new item to its permanent menu called Dragon Drink.  It’s bright pink and a mix of mango and dragon fruit juice.  (Us)

Image result for starbucks dragon fruit mango
Photo Courtesy of Elitedaily.com

4.  Pop-Tarts has two CUPCAKE flavors coming out in June.  Frosted Chocolate Cupcake is new . . . and Frosted Confetti Cupcake is coming back after a two-year hiatus because, apparently, fans were begging for its return.  (Delish)

Image result for cupcake pop tarts
Photo courtesy of Amazon.com

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Five Things to Look Forward to in May Ancestry.com Is Fixing Its Results . . . So Whatever They Told You Before Might Be Wrong There are Now Crocs with Miniature Fanny Packs Attached Pete Davidson Bought McDonald’s for an Entire Theater Watching “Avengers: Endgame” The Average Couch Has Been Napped on 36 Times Music Video released for Taylor Swift’s ‘Me!’