New Friends Trailer

May 27th can’t come any faster. HBO Max just dropped the most recent trailer of the Friends Reunion. I am already tearing up!!!!
‘Friends: The Reunion’ Trailer Reveals Special Will Feature Trivia, Script Readings, Guest Stars and More https://t.co/79O8NftRFI
— Variety (@Variety) May 19, 2021
‘Friends: The Reunion’ Trailer Reveals Special Will Feature Trivia, Script Readings, Guest Stars and More https://t.co/79O8NftRFI
— Variety (@Variety) May 19, 2021
THEY ARE GIVING US SO MUCH 😭 #friendsreunion pic.twitter.com/ukNhz1SaZZ
— hbomaxPOP | originals (@HBOMaxPop) May 19, 2021
THEY ARE GIVING US SO MUCH 😭 #friendsreunion pic.twitter.com/ukNhz1SaZZ
— hbomaxPOP | originals (@HBOMaxPop) May 19, 2021