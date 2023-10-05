New Group Of TAG Friends
October 5, 2023 11:13AM CDT
Source: YouTube
The movie “TAG” came out in 2018, but since then, has inspired other groups of friends to start the same tradition. The movie is based on friends who have played the same game for 30+ years. Now meet these new members, who spend October doing the same thing. TAG – YOU’RE IT!
@dutchintheusa The whole neighborhood came out to see @vivint alarms blaring. Definitely would not have been as eventful without the window sensor setting off the alarm. Who’s up for a game of ultimate tag? #ultimatetag #october #funny #vivintpartner #trending #scarythings ♬ original sound – Dutchintheusa
