106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

New Lord of the Rings Moives are coming

February 24, 2023 9:19AM CST
Share

New ‘Lord of the Rings’ Films Are Coming There are new Lord of the Rings films in the works.  Warner Bros announced today that “multiple” films based on the books by J.R.R. Tolkien will be coming in the future.  Right now, there’s no word on who will make the films, but Peter Jackson and his team are “kept in the loop” on any plans.  What do you want to see happen in the upcoming films?

More about:
Lord of the Rings
Movie

Contests