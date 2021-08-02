New Music on the way from Lizzo
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Lizzo performs onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )
A New Lizzo Song Is Coming Very Soon Mark your calendars for August 13th because that’s when new music from Lizzo is scheduled to drop. The musician made the announcement via Instagram on Monday (today). The post is captioned with, “NEW ERA BITCH. ‘RUMORS’. 8/13”. The new track is the first music from Lizzo since June 2019. Are you excited about the new music from Lizzo? What is your favorite song by Lizzo?