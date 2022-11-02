New Prank Reality Show Coming to ABC

There’s a new prank reality series coming to ABC. The Prank Panel will feature “Prankxperts” Gabby Sidibe, Johnny Knoxville, and Eric Andre listening to potential pranks and helping the people to have the best prank possible. Regular people and celebrities will have the opportunity to submit their pranks and get help to pull off the best prank ever. A premiere date hasn’t been announced. What’s the best prank you’ve ever pulled off?