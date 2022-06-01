      Weather Alert

New Signing Ceremonies For High School Students

Jun 1, 2022 @ 6:43am
Though a “letter of intent” ceremony is typically held when a high school athlete announces where they’ll go to college, one Kentucky high schooler had his own to sign with a plumbing company.

According to WDKY, Montgomery County High School senior Jacob Bradley signed a letter of intent to join Fast Flow Plumbing after his graduation this month. He’ll join the company as an apprentice and work under a master plumber for two years before earning his journeyman’s license.

