New Signing Ceremonies For High School Students
Though a “letter of intent” ceremony is typically held when a high school athlete announces where they’ll go to college, one Kentucky high schooler had his own to sign with a plumbing company.
According to WDKY, Montgomery County High School senior Jacob Bradley signed a letter of intent to join Fast Flow Plumbing after his graduation this month. He’ll join the company as an apprentice and work under a master plumber for two years before earning his journeyman’s license.