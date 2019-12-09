New Study Confirms That ‘Beer Goggles’ Really Exist
Beer Pour from Bottle to Glass on white background
Scientists have confirmed what most humans have known for as long as they’ve been drinking alcohol: beer goggles really do exist. A new study found that a couple of beers is all it takes for men to find more women attractive. Researchers found that drinkers were less prejudicial about whether fatter women were desirable or not after consuming the equivalent of two glasses of wine. ‘We found alcohol made the individuals less discriminatory against those with high adiposity or fat levels,’ said Dr John Speakman, a biologist at the University of Aberdeen and co-author of the study. The findings back up the beer goggles effect, coined to describe how the influence of alcohol can make an person appear suddenly much more desirable. Writing in the International Journal Of Obesity, researchers concluded that drinking alcohol makes men overlook women’s plumpness. A total of 84 men took part in the study.