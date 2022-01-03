New Years’ Twins Were Born 15 Minutes Apart – In 2021 And 2022
Despite being born just 15 minutes apart, a pair of Salinas, California twins will have separate birthdays – and separate birth years.
Proud mother Fatima Madrigal gave birth to her son Alfredo at 11:45pm on New Year’s Eve.
His younger sister Aylin followed, born just after midnight on New Year’s Day.
Alfredo and Aylin are fraternal twins and are doing well. Madrigal said the whole thing was “crazy”, while the family doctor called it “one of the most memorable deliveries of my career“.