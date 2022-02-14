NFL Star Helps Single Moms Get Housing
House key on a house shaped silver keyring in the lock of a door
Former NFL Star, Warrick Dunn, is on a mission to get single moms into their own homes. Recently he helped Raymond Mouton and his mother, Fellicia Miller, 34, get into theirs. This is the 200th home that Warrick has helped furnish and even helped with the down payment. He has teamed up with Habitat For Humanity to help in the greater LA area and this recent home reveal was as incredible as the others. Read more HERE.