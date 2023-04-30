Niall Horan Drops New Song ‘Meltdown’ Ahead Of Forthcoming Album

Source: YouTube

Niall Horan has unveiled a brand-new song and it’s the perfect anthem for anyone looking to free themselves from anxiety or anything that’s standing in their way. “Meltdown” dropped on Friday (April 28) via Capitol Records and is featured on Horan’s highly anticipated upcoming third studio album.” The hypnotic song finds Horan being the shoulder that someone can lean on when all of the chips seem to be falling. He offers a helping hand to those who seem uneasy or need help getting back on their feet. Horan’s album, ‘The Show,’ is due out Friday (June 9). Do you think Horan shines as a solo artist, or is he at his best as part of a group?