Nick Cannon Explains How He Blew $200K Very Quickly
Nick Cannon recently revealed how bad he was with money and how he blew over $200,000 that Will Smith gave him early in his career.
Nick said, “Will found me at like 17, and by the time I was 18, the check came in, and at the time, I remember Will had a red Range Rover. And I was like ‘I want a black one’.”
He continued, “And he’s the biggest movie star in the world, and this is ’98, end of ’98.”
He added, “I was like, ‘Yo, you just gave me $200,000’. And it’s like, at the time, I think Range Rovers was like 60 bands back then. So I was like, ‘I’m getting this!’ Brandy had the Lexus Land Cruiser, and, you know, Kenan had the 4-Runner, Kel had the Expedition. I was like, ‘I’m getting the Range Rover,’ the most expensive one just to stunt, and Will was like, ‘Don’t do it.'”
Cannon continued, “Yeah he was like, ‘I made a million dollars, won a Grammy, and I was broke. You know before this Fresh Prince. Don’t-like, save this money.’ And I was like ‘aight aight, I’m good.’ Like, you just gave me a whole television deal, this is the first $200,000. This is gonna keep coming.”