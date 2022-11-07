Nick Carter Sobs

The Backstreet Boys continued their performance at the O2 Arena in London on Sunday (November 6), just one day after it was discovered that Aaron Carter had died at the age of 34. While paying tribute to him, a photo montage was displayed on the big screens following the performance of “No Place.” As bandmate Kevin Richardson addressed the crowd, Nick could be seen crying over the tribute. “That song is very special to us because that song is about family,” Kevin shared on stage via a fan video. “Tonight we’ve got heavy hearts because we lost one of our family members yesterday, and we just wanted to find a moment in our show to recognize him,” Kevin added. “Nick’s little brother, Aaron Carter, passed away yesterday at [34] years old. He’s a part of our family. We thank you guys for all the love and the well wishes and all your support.” Thoughts and prayers are with Nick Carter, his friends, family, and fans.

Nick just broke down in tears during his Sunday performance. https://t.co/mKQryiZk2f — TMZ (@TMZ) November 6, 2022