Nick Jonas Battles with Daughter’s Fold-Up Ball Pit in Relatable Dad Moment

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 04: Nick Jonas attends Vanity Fair, Amazon Studios and Audi Celebrate The 2020 Awards Season at San Vicente Bungalows on January 04, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Nick Jonas recently had the most dad-relatable moment, and he shared it on TikTok.

Jonas posted a video of himself trying to put away a pop-up ball pit that his 14-month-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas had been playing in.

“OK, so I’m trying to figure out how to get this, which is a ball pit my daughter plays in, to fold up in this bag,” the singer, 30, said in a March 30 TikTok. “Here we go.”

As Jonas struggled with the ball pit, he posted another clip of him looking at his phone with the caption, “Not me googling how to fold up a ball pit.” In the end, Jonas almost had success until the zipper on the ball pit bag broke. “No!” he wrote. “We were so close!”

What baby toy or baby accessory is the most confusing for you?