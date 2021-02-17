Nickelodeon Inks Justin Bieber as a performer at Kids Choice Awards
The Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards are scheduled for Saturday, March 13th, 2021. This year’s host is former Nickelodeon star, Kenan Thompson. Just today Justin Bieber announced he will Headline 2021 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards and performing two songs. Justin said, “The Kids’ Choice Awards was my first awards show, and returning to share my new music is a full-circle moment”. Bieber has received five nominations with three of those being in the “favorite music collaboration” category.