Nicki Minaj Says She’ll Attend Grammys if Nominated Despite Her Complaints

Despite airing out her grievances with the Grammys online, Nicki says she will attend the ceremony if she is nominated for a Grammy.

She told E! News, I feel like I am in a really good space and therefore, why not? Why not put on a beautiful dress and cover my big boobs and show off my big old butt. Why not go and flaunt it?

If I were officially nominated, of course. Why wouldn’t I? I would come to cheer on the other people that are nominated.

She said people sometimes think she’s angrier than she is. I could be heated about something right now or this second and five minutes from now, I’ll forget about what I just spoke about.