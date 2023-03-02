Nicki Minaj Sends Message To Ghostwriters Ahead Of New Single

THE BROOKLYN BOROUGH OF NEW YORK CITY, NY - NOVEMBER 06: Nicki Minaj attends the 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards at Weylin B. Seymour's on November 6, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Nicki Minaj recently called out all the rappers who use ghostwriters, ahead of the release of her new single called ‘Red Ruby Da Sleeze.’

Nicki said, “Tmrw night. Ghostwriters all around the world are scrambling Just watch. Nicki still on hiatus. This [email protected] right her tho? She outside.”

She also posted pictures of herself as her alter ego, Chun-Li, and it looks like she is ready to attack these hip-hop streets.

