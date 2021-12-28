Nicki Minaj Shares Adorable Video Of Son,”Papa Bear”
Nicki Minaj showed a video of her son, “Papa Bear” enjoying his Christmas gifts on Instagram.
The one-year-old received a toy Ferrari for Christmas, complete with his own personalized license plate.
Nicki captioned the cute snap, “Merry Christmas papa bear/ Lil man”.