Niece of Jeffrey Dahmer’s Neighbor Thinks Memorial Is A Terrible Idea

Netflix’s “Dahmer” series has caused people to relive the terrible killings Jeffery Dahmer committed over 30-years-ago.

Now the niece of the neighbor, played by Neicy Nash in the Netflix series, is calling for a proposed memorial to not be created as it would cause more pain for the victim’s families.

Although Mayor Cavalier Johnson supports the idea of paying tribute to the victims in some fashion, he is concerned that a memorial could be seen as a shrine that would gather followers of the murderer.

Glenda Cleveland’s niece, Nicole Childress, says for some who don’t want to revisit the horrible case, the Netflix series is reopening old wounds. Childress also thinks racism played a part in the sympathy police had for Dahmer. Former Milwaukee D.A. Michael McCann, who prosecuted Dahmer, denies racism’s role.