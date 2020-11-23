Nikki Minaj inks documentary deal
THE BROOKLYN BOROUGH OF NEW YORK CITY, NY - NOVEMBER 06: Nicki Minaj attends the 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards at Weylin B. Seymour's on November 6, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Nikki Minaj just inked a deal six-part documentary with HBO MAX. The documentary follows Nikki’s career and her rise to fame. The announcement of the deal coincides with the tenth anniversary of her ‘Pink Friday’ album.
