No “Girl Code” Here

February 20, 2024 10:21AM CST
Most girls know you don’t date your friend’s ex, but what about a family member? Probably not a big deal, but what if that family member is their dad? That is what happened to Joni Wilcox, who took her story to Tik Tok (in a since deleted video) which led them to be featured on Dr. Phil. What would you do?

@dr.philshow202314 Part 2- Woman Says She Feels Betrayed By 23-Year-Old Ex-Friend Who Is Dating Her 49-Year-Old Dad #drphil #drphilshow ♬ original sound – Dr. Phil show 2023

