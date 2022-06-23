      Weather Alert

No More Finders Keepers

Jun 23, 2022 @ 6:17am
young shopper woman taking out money from wallet on street

A Tennessee sheriff’s office is warning the public to not pick up folded dollar bills because it could contain a deadly substance: fentanyl.

In a Facebook post, the Giles County Sheriff’s Office said on two occasions a folded dollar bill was found on the ground at a local gas station.

“When it was found and picked up, the person discovered a white powdery substance inside,” the post said.  The substance was tested and was positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Read the full story HERE.

TAGS
Deadly Fentanyl Money Tennesse USA Today
Connect With Us Listen To Us On