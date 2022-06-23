No More Finders Keepers

young shopper woman taking out money from wallet on street
A Tennessee sheriff’s office is warning the public to not pick up folded dollar bills because it could contain a deadly substance: fentanyl.
In a Facebook post, the Giles County Sheriff’s Office said on two occasions a folded dollar bill was found on the ground at a local gas station.
“When it was found and picked up, the person discovered a white powdery substance inside,” the post said. The substance was tested and was positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Read the full story HERE.