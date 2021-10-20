No More Wine? Why You Should Stock Up NOW
Run, don’t walk to your nearest liquor store.
You may want to stock up on your wine now to make it through the holidays.
It looks like wine will be next on the list of products hit hard by supply chain delays.
But, surprisingly, the problem isn’t the grapes — it’s the packaging.
The two key components of a label are hitting roadblocks: adhesives and paper stuck at ports.
One winemaker said, “When it comes to alcohol, it’s bigger than the design because you can’t be compliant with state laws without a label.”
Winemakers are also facing a battle with bottles as shipments are taking a month or two longer to arrive in port and costing up to 50% more.