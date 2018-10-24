No one showed up to this 6 year old’s Birthday party…

Alright, come on. This isn’t what I needed. Not now, not ever. I mean my heart is literally melting right now. In the tweet below from ABC15 in Arizona, is a story about a 12 year old in Tuscon named Teddy who invited 32 of his classmates to his birthday party, but no one showed up. Not one person. Not even the kid who is socially awkward and sits in the back of the class. But come on, you’re telling me every single one of his classmates were busy that day? No way. I mean, in the first grade, it didn’t matter if I knew the person or not, if I was in the class, I was usually getting an invitation, and I was going to that party, THAT’S JUST HOW IT WAS! Now I’m not going to be the one to suggest that this kid may or may not be a bully, even though I just did. I mean if you ask me, all 32 six year old’s don’t just ditch their classmates birthday party. But let’s not kick the kid when he’s down. The Phoenix Suns gave him court side tickets to a game, which is cool to hear. Happy Birthday Teddy! -Willy J

A Tucson 6-year-old invited 32 of his classmates to a pizza party for his birthday over the weekend… and no one showed up: https://t.co/5KGkBT9gD3 #abc15 pic.twitter.com/cxXf25W2xJ — ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) October 22, 2018