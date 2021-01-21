No Pardon for Joe Exotic

Former President Trump had a long list of Pardons in the final hours of his term. Two notable names to make the list were Lil Wayne and Kodak Black. However, fans of the Netflix series “The Tiger King” seemed to be fuming that Joe Exotic was not pardoned. While in prison serving a 22-year sentence Joe took to Twitter stating the following.
I was too innocent and too GAY to deserve a Pardon from Trump. I only mattered to Don Jr. when he needed to make a comment about me to boost his social media post. Boy were we all stupid to believe he actually stood for Equal Justice? His corrupt friends all come first. pic.twitter.com/ysGfwnqlHi
— Joe Exotic (@joe_exotic) January 20, 2021
I was too innocent and too GAY to deserve a Pardon from Trump. I only mattered to Don Jr. when he needed to make a comment about me to boost his social media post. Boy were we all stupid to believe he actually stood for Equal Justice? His corrupt friends all come first. pic.twitter.com/ysGfwnqlHi
— Joe Exotic (@joe_exotic) January 20, 2021