No Pardon for Joe Exotic

Jan 21, 2021 @ 11:18am

Former President Trump had a long list of Pardons in the final hours of his term.  Two notable names to make the list were Lil Wayne and Kodak Black.  However, fans of the Netflix series “The Tiger King” seemed to be fuming that Joe Exotic was not pardoned.  While in prison serving a 22-year sentence Joe took to Twitter stating the following.

 

