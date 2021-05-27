North West Exposed Kim Kardashian for Being a Fake Olivia Rodrigo Fan
North West aired out her mother Kim Kardashian during an Instagram Live unboxing of Olivia Rodrigo’s promo box for her latest single, “Sour.”
As Kim is showing off her goodies she says she “loves Driver’s License,” Olivia’s debut hit, however, North can be heard in the background saying, “you never listen to it.”
Kim quickly corrected North saying she “listens to it all the time,” she then asked her son Saint if it was true that they listen to the song in the car, coaxing him to say yes.