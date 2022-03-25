North West Is Very Opinionated About What Her Mom, Kim Kardashian, Wears
Kim Kardashian was recently at Vogue’s Forces of Fashion conference.
She shared that 8 year old North West does not like it when her mom wears all black.
She said, North is very opinionated when it comes to what I’m wearing.
She’ll always complain when I’m wearing too much black.
Kim said on Valentine’s Day she picked North up from school. Kim was wearing all pink.
She got so excited she ran over and hugged me. She opened my coat, saw the black lining and said, ‘mom, you’re still wearing black.’