Nothing but Beer

Glass of light beer on the glass bar counter.
In Cincinnati Ohio, a man named Del Hall has given up eating for Lent for the fourth year in a row, but for a good cause. Hall is consuming nothing but a liquid diet of beer. His 46-day food fast is all about renewal Hall explains. Ironically the 31-year-old man has lost 25 lbs so far into his fast. So what is his driving force to do such a thing? Not only is Hall a craft beer fanatic his reasoning is more than that, it’s in support of The Ken Anderson Alliance. An amazing foundation that supports adults with disabilities.
