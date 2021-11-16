Now That She’s Free, Britney Spears Plans To Celebrate ‘For The Next Two Months!’
Britney Spears is a free woman and she plans to celebrate for two months. The pop star had her conservatorship ended by Judge Brenda Penny on Friday (November 12).
“What an amazing weekend …” Britney wrote in a happy post on Instagram. “I felt like I was on cloud 9 the whole time!!! I actually got my first glass of champagne at the most beautiful restaurant I’ve ever seen last night!!!! I’m celebrating my freedom and my B-day for the next two months!!!!!!!!!!!”
Britney ended the post, “I mean after 13 years … I think I’ve waited long ENOUGH!!!!” Spears also thanked her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, her fans, and those who helped her conservatorship come to an end.
Now that Britney is free she can marry her long-time boyfriend, Sam Asghari, and travel but there could be more legal battles ahead as she may decide to file a civil suit against her parents and Tri-Star founder Lou Taylor.