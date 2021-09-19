NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts Level Up
NPR Tony Desk concerts are evolving, and it’s awesome.
Due to obvious pandemic related complications, NPR has started a spin off or sub-tiny desk series: Tony Desk (Home) Concerts. Which give us an interesting look into these artists homes (in Royce da 5’9″s case, below) or allows the artist to perform where they would like (in J Balvin’s case, above)
Additionally, for Hispanic Heritage Month, NPR is producing a Latin artists centric series of concerts, El Tiny.
J Balvin kicks it off, performing “Vestido,” “Que Locura,” “OTRO FILI,” “F40,” and “In Da Getto.” Others set to perform for the series include Camila Cabello, Sech, Prince Royce, Nicki Nicole, and Silvana Estrad.
Below you can find a few staff picked favorite Tiny Desk shows 🔽