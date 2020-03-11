NSAA Boys Basketball Tourney will be players & immediate family only
From our newsroom at KFOR: Lincoln Lancaster Health Officials today recommended to the NSAA that they restrict attendance to the boys basketball tourney games to immediate family members only. The NSAA has followed their advice and determines immediate family as those who live in the household with the student who is playing in the tournament. This is still developing story.
