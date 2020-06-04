Obama Calls for Police Reforms
Former President Barack Obama spoke to protesters around the country and world during a virtual town hall Wednesday evening, saying “To bring about real change, we both have to highlight a problem and make people in power uncomfortable…but we also have to translate that into practical solutions and laws that can be implemented.”
Obama also noted a difference between the protests today and the civil rights protests of the 1960s, saying “I know enough about history to say there is something different here. There is a change in mindset taking place, a greater recognition that we can do better.”
The former president then spoke to U.S. police forces, adding “We are grateful for the vast majority of you that protect and serve. I’ve been heartened to see those in law enforcement who have recognized ‘Let me march along with these protesters. I want to be part of the solution.’”