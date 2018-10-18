Of the Richest Celebrities, The Rock Is the “Most Liked” . . . and Kim Kardashian Is the Least

Fame doesn’t necessarily mean that you’re POPULAR.  A few months back, “Forbes” released a list of ‘The 100 Highest-Paid Entertainers.’  And now, a new survey took those names, and decided to separate the FAMOUS from the INFAMOUS.

They asked more than 6,600 Americans to tell them what they thought of each . . . whether their opinion was favorable, unfavorable, or neither.  In the end, the MOST LIKED of the 100 richest was THE ROCK.  Here’s the Top 10:

1.  The Rock . . . 82% had a favorable opinion of him, 6% unfavorable.

2.  Jackie Chan . . . 76% favorable, 6% unfavorable.

3.  Will Smith . . . 77% favorable, 11% unfavorable.

4.  Paul McCartney . . . 68% favorable, 8% unfavorable.

5.  Adam Sandler . . . 71% favorable, 13% unfavorable.

6.  “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling . . . 65% favorable, 7% unfavorable.

7.  Robert Downey Jr. . . . 68% favorable, 11% unfavorable.

8.  Billy Joel  . . . 66% favorable, 9% unfavorable.

9.  The Eagles . . . 64% favorable, 7% unfavorable.

10.  The Rolling Stones . . . 69% favorable, 13% unfavorable.

The first really divisive celebrity is Dr. Phil at #60.  He’s 51% liked but 29% hated.  BUT Dr. Phil would be happy to know that his numbers are still good enough to put him ahead of Drake, who’s at #61.  He’s 43% liked but 21% hated.

Tiger Woods (#78), and Jay-Z (#86) are both more than 30% disliked, which is the most, until you get down to the BOTTOM SIX.  They are:

100.  Kim Kardashian . . . 27% favorable, 56% unfavorable.

99.  Kris Jenner . . . 23% favorable, 51% unfavorable.

98.  Rush Limbaugh . . . 22% favorable, 41% unfavorable.

97.  Kylie Jenner . . . 25% favorable, 44% unfavorable.

96.  Howard Stern . . . 32% favorable, 40% unfavorable.

95.  Sean Hannity . . . 26% favorable, 33% unfavorable.

 

