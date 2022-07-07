Official Disneyland Instagram Account Hacked

Someone who calls themself a “super hacker” took over the official Instagram account for the Disneyland Resort.
The hacker did multiple posts and Instagram stories on the account using racist and homophobic slurs.
The hacker, who said to have gone by the name David Do, posted a photo of himself with a caption that included, “I am a super hacker that is here to bring revenge upon Disney land.”
Do also claimed to have “invented Covid.”
The account was taken down temporarily and now appears to be without any of the hacker’s content.