Ohio State’s Marching Band pays tribute to fallen Nebraska Marching Band member

During halftime on Saturday at the Nebraska vs Ohio State game, The Ohio State Marching Band did something very classy by spelling “Tyler” across the entire football field to honor Tyler Butterfield, who unfortunately died in a car crash on Friday Oct. 26. I love seeing stuff like this because, even though they are two schools competing against each other, they put that behind them and remember the ones who deserve it.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

We got over 400 new Instagram Followers, so Matt and Willy J had to eat some monkey treats… Pete Davidson Thought It Was Okay to Make Fun of a Wounded Veteran on “Saturday Night Live” This woman bought ads criticizing the negative political ads The Coffee Run(down) Ep. 4 Pete Davidson is throwing jokes about breakup with Ariana Halloween Pictures of Famous People