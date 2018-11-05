Ohio State’s Marching Band pays tribute to fallen Nebraska Marching Band member

During halftime on Saturday at the Nebraska vs Ohio State game, The Ohio State Marching Band did something very classy by spelling “Tyler” across the entire football field to honor Tyler Butterfield, who unfortunately died in a car crash on Friday Oct. 26. I love seeing stuff like this because, even though they are two schools competing against each other, they put that behind them and remember the ones who deserve it.

From the @TBDBITL band family to @UNLBands — our hearts are with you on your loss of junior trumpet player Tyler Butterfield. pic.twitter.com/tIFNc5zBGj — The Ohio State University Marching Band (@TBDBITL) November 3, 2018