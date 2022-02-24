Old Video Games Could Be Worth Money
pixelated video game icons vector illustration design
A video game store owner is helping to sort through a collection of rare games, and it could be worth millions. A YouTube video posted by Gameroom, gives just a little preview of a collection video game lovers only dream about.
The owners came into his Omaha location in September but want to remain anonymous. So, Thompson is helping the owners connect with the right people to preserve the games, learn more information about them, and see how much they’re worth. He can’t say much but they’ve been in storage for 27 years.
And the collection could potentially be worth millions of dollars.
