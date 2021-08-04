Olivia Rodrigo has a framed tweet in her apartment
In a recent interview, pop singer Olivia Rodrigo talking about moving into her new apartment and what kind of decor she has. Rodrigo said that she only has one piece of framed artwork in her bedroom and it’s a tweet from rapper, Cardi B. The tweet from Cardi was a response to Olivia and read, “You doing sooo good for your age. Don’t let no toxic s–t get to you and don’t let nobody restrict you from your voice”. Rodrigo printed the tweet and framed it in a white picture frame. Have you done something like this? What type of decor do you have in your home?