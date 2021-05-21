Olivia Rodrigo teams up with Taylor Swift for her new album ‘Sour’
Olivia Rodrigo finally blessed fans with her highly anticipated project ‘Sour’.
The album features her previously released tracks ‘Drivers License’ and ‘Good 4 U’.
Taylor Swift gets writing credit on the new album too because Olivia uses Taylor’s song ‘New Year’s Day’ for track 4 ‘1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back’.
Olivia Rodrigo recently discussed ‘Sour’ and the inspiration behind the making of the album.
“I’m a songwriter who writes from a place of authenticity and truth. And truthfully, love and happiness and everything weren’t feelings that I was feeling at the time. And what’s the point of putting out a record if it isn’t something that you feel is important to say to people?”