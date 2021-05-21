      Weather Alert

Olivia Rodrigo teams up with Taylor Swift for her new album ‘Sour’

May 21, 2021 @ 8:37am

Olivia Rodrigo finally blessed fans with her highly anticipated project ‘Sour’.

The album features her previously released tracks ‘Drivers License’ and ‘Good 4 U’.

Taylor Swift gets writing credit on the new album too because Olivia uses Taylor’s song ‘New Year’s Day’ for track 4 ‘1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back’.

Olivia Rodrigo recently discussed ‘Sour’ and the inspiration behind the making of the album.

“I’m a songwriter who writes from a place of authenticity and truth. And truthfully, love and happiness and everything weren’t feelings that I was feeling at the time. And what’s the point of putting out a record if it isn’t something that you feel is important to say to people?”

