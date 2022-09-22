Olivia Wilde Addresses The SpitGate Incident Between Chris Pine & Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde appeared as a guest on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” where she addressed rumors that Harry Styles had spit on co-star Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival.

A video surfaced online showing Harry motioning in a way that made viewers believe he had spit on pine, something Wilde calls “an example of people looking for drama anywhere they can,” Wilde told Colbert. “Harry did not spit on Chris, in fact.”

Pine’s representative also told PEOPLE that “spitgate” didn’t happen and “any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”

Pine and Styles are the stars of Wilde’s film, “Don’t Worry Darling,” which comes to theaters on September 23rd.