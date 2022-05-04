Olivia Wilde Served While On Stage
While Olivia Wilde teased her forthcoming Don’t Worry Darling at CinemaCon, she was handed a mysterious envelope that left attendees curious about its contents. It contained custody documents from her ex-fiancé, Jason Sudeikis, Us Weekly can confirm.
“Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis,” a source exclusively tells Us, noting that the Ted Lasso star, 46, did not have prior knowledge of when the documents would be delivered. “He would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.”