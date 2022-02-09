Olympian Goes Viral Showing Food Served
. medals isolated on white
An Olympic athlete in Beijing’s 2022 Winter Games says it is not the symptoms of COVID-19 hurting her. It’s the quarantine food. Going as far as to say the meals are so bad that she cries every day from the physical pain it gives her.
Valeria Vasnetsova, a member of Team Russia, made these claims on Instagram. Posting a photo of an unappetizing tray that looks more like prison food. The Russian biathlete called the food “inedible” and claimed the plate given to her was what she was receiving for all for all three meals, for five days in a row.
“My stomach hurts,” Vasnetsova said in her post. “I’m very pale and I have huge black circles around my eyes. I want all this to end. I cry every day. I’m very tired.” She also alleges the food is so bad its caused her to drop wait. “My bones are already sticking out,” she said.
Read the full Twitter thread HERE.