Omaha Couple Living A Nightmare

Jun 22, 2022 @ 6:21am
Swarming honey bees form a cluster on a branch of a tree in a local neighborhood in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About 6,000 bees were recently removed from inside the walls of an Omaha couple’s 100-year-old home.

Thomas and Marylu Gouttierre told the Omaha World-Herald they have been planting bee-friendly flowers outside their midtown home, but they never expected the bees to move in.  The bees likely infiltrated through a hole in the mortar of its brick exterior. The Gouttierres discovered them after noticing many bees flying outside their kitchen window and found about 30 in a second-floor bedroom.

See the removal of the bees below….

