Omaha Couple Living A Nightmare
About 6,000 bees were recently removed from inside the walls of an Omaha couple’s 100-year-old home.
Thomas and Marylu Gouttierre told the Omaha World-Herald they have been planting bee-friendly flowers outside their midtown home, but they never expected the bees to move in. The bees likely infiltrated through a hole in the mortar of its brick exterior. The Gouttierres discovered them after noticing many bees flying outside their kitchen window and found about 30 in a second-floor bedroom.
