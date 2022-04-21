Omaha Mom And Kids Come Home To Empty Apartment
Apartment residential house facade architecture with kid playground and outdoor facilities. Blue sky on the background. With sun light
A LaVista woman unlocked the front door of her apartment to find everything gone. She’d just moved in the week before and someone else helped her move out by accident.
La Vista police said the complex hired a company to clear out an apartment but movers hit Gunia’s unit instead. Richdale, which manages Inwood Village apartments, said in a statement “We are working with a resident who had some of her possessions mistakenly placed in a dumpster prior to the completion of her moving into her apartment. We believe almost all of her possessions were retrieved. Any missing items will be replaced at our expense. A $250.00 gift card was issued to the resident immediately upon our discovery of our team’s mistake.”
Read more here from KETV.